More donations for Susupe fire victims

VICTIMS of the Susupe fire received donations of rice, water, butane and canned goods from the United Filipino Organization on Sunday.

UFO president Marlon Regaton said they sympathize with the victims, adding that their organization “is always ready to help.”

Victims lost their valuables and other belongings during a Dec. 22, 2016 fire that destroyed a housing compound on Tokcha Avenue in Susupe.

Besides UFO, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Karidat Social Services, the Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation and other community and church-based groups have provided assistance to the fire victims.

One of them, Romeo Caronan, said it will take months before they can recover from their losses.

“Some of us are still traumatized,” he told Variety, adding that many of them still can’t believe that the fire trucks that first arrived at the scene didn’t have water.

“And some of the responding firefighters were still putting on their gear,” he said.





“But we are thankful for the generosity of UFO, other charitable organizations and the local community,” he said.

Another fire victim, Joje Aviles, said he lost his two dogs and four cats in the fire as well as his appliances, kitchenware, electronics, laptop and printer.

“What saddens me most is losing my pets,” said Aviles, who just moved into the compound a few months ago.

Alfredo Aguirre said he lost all his musical instruments.

“I don’t know how it came into my mind, but I took pictures of all my instruments just days before the fire,” he told Variety.

Another fire victim, Sonia Isip, said she lost her job because her Employment Authorization Documents had expired.

“I am a single mother so I’m very thankful for the help that the community is providing to us,” she said.

Other fire victims include Edgardo Marquez, Ben Aldan, Raffy Inot, Josie Espinosa, Emie Esteves and Nebuchadnezzar Nabera.