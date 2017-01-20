New law creates rules for special parking, parking meter zones

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres approved a measure establishing rules for the creation, removal and operation of special parking zones and parking meter zones.

Authored by Rep. Edwin Propst, House Bill 19-80 is now Public Law 19-79 or the Parking Act of 2015.

It aims to clarify language in the current parking zone law and provide for increased enforcement of disabled parking zones by removing unnecessary language regarding the size and precise working of signs indicating a disability parking zone.

According to the new law, the Department of Public Safety is authorized to establish special parking zones by use of paint upon curbs or upon the roadway.

The Department of Public Works “shall cause established parking zones to be painted in colors which indicate the nature of the parking zone”:

(1) Red indicates no stopping, standing or parking, whether the vehicle is attended or unattended, except that a bus may stop in a red zone.

(2) Yellow indicates stopping only for the purpose of loading or unloading passengers for no longer than five minutes. Yellow also indicates that freight may be loaded or unloaded for no more than fifteen minutes.

(3) White indicates stopping only for loading or unloading of passengers for no more than fifteen minutes or for the purpose of depositing mail in an adjacent mailbox.

(4) Green indicates time limit parking specified by DPS regulations.

(5) Blue indicates parking limited exclusively to the vehicles of persons with disabilities.

In addition, DPS is authorized to establish parking meter zones by regulation.

“Any parking meter existing in the commonwealth on the effective date of this act designates a parking meter zone,” the new law states.

“No person shall park or cause, allow, permit or suffer any vehicle registered in his or her name to be parked overtime or beyond the lawful period of time indicated on the meter.

“Immediately after parking a motor vehicle in a parking meter zone, the operator shall pay for the amount of parking time desired and if a receipt is issued, place the receipt on the passenger side of the dashboard of the vehicle so that it is clearly visible through the windshield of the vehicle.”