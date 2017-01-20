Governor signs measure to protect elderly and persons with disabilities against crime and abuse

A BILL to protect the elderly and persons with disabilities against crime or abuse is now Public Law 19-80.

The bill, H.B. 19-81, was authored by Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero and was signed on Monday by Gov. Ralph Torres.

Deleon Guerrero said exploitation of the elderly occurs when an individual or institution utilizes power over an individual over the age of 55 in order to gain an advantage over that person, either through control of finances or decision-making.

The lawmaker added that the elderly are vulnerable to exploitation due to dependency upon family members and caregivers.

According to the new law:

“A person convicted of theft…may be punished: if the value of the property or service is $20,000 or more by imprisonment for not more than 10 years; if the value of the property or service is at least $250 but less than $20,000 by imprisonment for not more than five years; if the value of the property or service is less than $250 by imprisonment for not more than one year; if the victim of the crime is a person at least 55 years of age or a person with a disability, the offense is punishable by imprisonment between one and three years or a fine up to $25,000 if the value of the property is $300 or less; or imprisonment between 3 and 5 years and or a fine up to $25,000 if the value of the property is more than $300 but less than $5,000; or imprisonment between 5 and 7 years and/or a fine of up to $25,000 if the value of the property is $5,000 or more but less than $50,000; or imprisonment between seven and 15 years and or a fine of up to $25,000 if the value of property is $50,000 or more.”

In signing the bill, however, the governor also asked the Legislature to define the term disability to indicate the degree of disability and whether it includes physical and/or intellectual disabilities.

Board of Professional Licensing

The governor also signed House Bill 19-118 which is now Public Law 19-77.

Introduced by Deleon Guerrero, the measure removes the term limit of those who serve on the Board of Professional Licensing to help prevent vacancies as well as help to ensure consistency in regulations.

According to the new law, “there is a shortage in the CNMI of skilled and educated professionals who are qualified to serve on the Board of Professional Licensing. Specifically, professionals…in architecture, land surveying, land architecture and property appraisal.”

The key provision of the new law reads:

“The members of the Board [of Professional Licensing] shall serve for six years. The officers of the board shall be elected every two years. The board shall elect by the majority vote of a quorum of its members, a chairperson, vice chairperson, and a secretary. In the event of a vacancy on the board for reason resulting in an unexpired term and the governor has failed to appoint a successor within three months after the vacancy occurs, the board may appoint a provisional member to serve in the interim until the governor makes an appointment.”