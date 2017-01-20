Rota Terminal sues MV Luta

ROTA Terminal & Transfer Co. Inc., through attorney Janet King, filed a $165,766.50 lawsuit against MV Luta in the District Court for the NMI on Wednesday.

According to the verified complaint of intervention for enforcement of the maritime lien against MV Luta, Rota Terminal is a corporation organized in the CNMI and does business and is engaged in, among other things, providing maritime necessities to ships.

King said her client provided services to the vessel.

Prior to the provision of services by Rota Terminal to MV Luta, King said Abelina T. Mendiola president of Luta Mermaid LLC, and the officers of the Rota Terminal entered into an oral agreement by which the Rota Terminal agreed to supply necessities to the vessel in exchange for compensation.

King said by entering into the agreement for these necessities with the Rota Terminal, Abelina T. Mendiola acted on behalf of the vessel to procure such services.

King said from March 17, 2016 to Oct. 31, 2016, the Rota Terminal provided necessaries to MV Luta, including stevedoring services, agency services, notice of arrival clearances, cargo clearances, government clearances, cargo booking services, and administrative services.

The Rota Terminal brought this action in order to recover amounts indisputably due and owing for the supply of these necessaries, King said.

Invoices spanning approximately from Aug. 1, 2016 to Oct, 31, 2016 for the delivery of such goods and services were issued to the MV Luta owners for the amount totaling $110,511, and these were attached as Exhibit A to the complaint.

King said payment of the invoices for services rendered is now due and owing, but no payment has been received by the Rota Terminal.

King said her client is also seeking applicable costs, fees, and interest in this matter.

She said it is common in Rule C arrest cases for the security to be set at one and a half times of the fairly stated claim.

Therefore, King said, Rota terminal seeks an order of arrest in the amount of $ 165,766.50.

Supplemental Rule (5), she said, permits substitute security up to twice the amount of the plaintiff’s fairly stated claim to cover interest, costs, and fees.

In addition, Rota Terminal is seeking other further relief as may be just, equitable and proper under the circumstances.

Rota Terminal is the fourth intervenor in the lawsuit. The others are the MV Luta crewmembers, Norton Lilly International and Long Consulting which are trying to collect overdue payments from the ship’s management.

The original lawsuit against the MV Luta owners was filed in October by Takahisa Yamamoto who included Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog among the defendants.

Yamamoto accused the defendants of fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.