MV Luta owner asks court to release vessel

THE lawyer for Luta Mermaid LLC, the registered owner of MV Luta, has asked the District Court of the NMI to vacate its order of interlocutory sale of the vessel and to order the release of the maritime lien.

Attorney William M. Fitzgerald, representing Luta Mermaid LLC’s Abelina Mendiola, Deron Mendiola and Fidel Mendiola III, said he zealously pursued a settlement with the parties, and this resulted in a settlement with the crewmembers, and the two other intervenors, Norton Lilly and Long Consulting, in last Friday’s settlement conference presided over by the Magistrate Joaquin V.E. Manibusan.

Fitzgerald said the settlement required payment in excess of $600,000, and to effectuate it, Luta Mermaid is receiving a loan from a party in Guam.

But to secure the financing, he added, it is necessary for the vessel to be released from arrest.

He said the release of the vessel at this time will be in everyone’s interest since it will allow payment and satisfaction to three of the plaintiffs, leaving only Takahisa Yamamoto to litigate his claims against Luta Mermaid LLC.

Fitzgerald added that with the three intervenors satisfied, only Yamamoto is left to deal with, and it would be in Yamamoto’s best interests to release the maritime lien and litigate the “in personam” claim, because if the vessel is sold now, the claims of the three intervenors and custodian could well be more than $1 million, which will leave Yamamoto with nothing.

Fitzgerald said if the claims of the intervenors are cleared and Yamamoto prevails on his “in personam” claim, the Japanese investor could execute on the vessel and get the full value without the claims of the intervenors.

According to an online legal dictionary, “in personam” is Latin for “against the person. It is a “lawsuit seeking a judgment to be enforceable specifically against an individual person.”

Vacating the order of sale and releasing the vessel, Fitzgerald told the court, would not only be without prejudice to Yamamoto’s interests but it would be to his benefit since the defendants have been residents of Rota for generations with assets and are not going away.

Fitzgerald said an order of the court to the vessel’s owner would insure that the vessel will not go anywhere, and it would also be sufficient security for Yamamoto to insure that if he is successful in his suit he would be able to execute on the assets of Luta Mermaid.

Fitzgerald said this is a far better alternative for Yamamoto than proceeding with the sale — the price that the vessel would fetch at an auction is highly questionable, and the claims to be paid total more than $1 million.

On Oct. 25, 2016, Yamamoto sued the Mendiolas and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. On the same day, the U.S. Marshals Service seized the vessel.

Joining the lawsuit as intervenors are the vessel’s crewmembers who are demanding their wages as well as Norton Lilly International and Long Consulting which are trying to collect overdue payments from the ship’s management.

For its part, National Maritime Services Inc., which was appointed custodian of the vessel, is seeking payment of almost $125,000.