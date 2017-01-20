MVA urges law enforcers to investigate illegal fishing at Forbidden Island

A REPORT about illegal fishing in the Forbidden Island marine sanctuary has come to the attention of the Marianas Visitors Authority.

“We are deeply disturbed by this occurrence and we strongly urge enforcement authorities at the Division of Fish and Wildlife and other relevant government agencies to investigate and let due process take its course,” MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

It was Rep. Ed Propst who brought up the issue on his Facebook page early this week.

Concepcion said if any tour company is found guilty of wrongdoing, its business license should be revoked and the company itself penalized as mandated by law.

“MVA is not a law enforcement agency, but we cannot permit any leeway on these matters,” he added.

He said the CNMI should send a strong message to everyone that this type of behavior will not be tolerated and that there are severe consequences for breaking the law.

MVA, for its part, will continue to educate its partners in the tourism industry regarding the importance of preserving marine life and respecting the marine sanctuaries in the CNMI, he said.

There are signs at all marine sanctuaries informing the public of their significance and the penalties for violating laws protecting these areas, Concepcion added.

“Let’s give our law enforcement officials the opportunity to do their jobs,” he said.

In a statement, Propst said he plans to introduce a bill that will revoke the business licenses of tour companies that steal from no-take sanctuaries and desecrate the island’s environment.

Propst believes that LaVista Tours is behind the illegal fishing at Forbidden Island, but the company has denied the allegation.