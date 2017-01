(Press Release) — Steven R. Connor, founder of the Mariana Stamp and Coin Club, will make a presentation on the “History of Coca Cola in the Mariana Islands” this Friday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the American Memorial Park auditorium.

The presentation is open to the general public.

Among other things, Connor said his presentation will show that Chinese businesses began in earnest in the Marianas after World War II.