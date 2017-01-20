Cop arrested for assaulting wife

A 38-year-old police officer was arrested for assaulting his wife, also a police officer, in their car parked across from a restaurant on Beach Road in Susupe on Friday night.

Ramon Saures Kaipat is facing charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

His wife, an evidence custodian for the Department of Public Safety, was injured as a result of the incident and brought to the Commonwealth Health Center.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge N. Camacho increased the bail from $3,000 to $20,000 and ordered the defendant to surrender his firearm.

The judge noted Kaipat’s three temporary restraining orders, two prior criminal cases and several traffic cases, including driving while under the influence of alcohol. Court documents did not indicate why DPS hired Kaipat despite his record.

Saying that the Public Defender’s Office has a conflict of interest, the court said it will appoint a private counsel, Victorino Torres, for Kaipat who was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Assistant Attorney General Matt Baisley appeared for the government during the bail hearing on Tuesday, and the judge set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 24, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Police said on Jan. 13, 2017 at 11:18 p.m., they responded to a call regarding a disturbing-the-peace incident on Beach Road in Susupe.

A detective who was the first to arrive on the scene approached a brown Nissan Altima and saw Kaipat on top of his wife holding her head down on the passenger-side seat while she was screaming profanities repeatedly.

The detective said he could also hear the sound of the horn, adding that it was Kaipat’s wife who was sounding the horn.

The detective then arrested Kaipat.

There were lumps and bruises on the victim’s face and forehead, and blood on her lips, police said.

When the detective asked her if she was okay, the victim replied that her head was hurting.

She then lay down on the passenger seat and fell asleep. When she woke up another police officer asked her what had happened, and she replied that her husband had punched her in the head several times. Medics were then summoned, and they transported her to the hospital.

At the hospital, she said prior to the incident, she and her husband had just from a patrol party. She was driving and was on the phone with her sister when Kaipat grabbed the phone and turned it off.

When she took her phone back and tried again to call her sister, she said Kaipat grabbed her hair and punched her in the head and face.

At that time, the victim’s father was also on the other line and heard the fight. The victim told her father to call the police for her. Somehow, she said, she managed to pull the car over while her husband continued beating her up. She said he also wrapped his arm around her neck in a headlock.