HK Express inaugural flight arrives on Saipan

THE INAUGURAL Hong Kong Express flight to Saipan arrived early Wednesday morning with 178 passengers.

The island is now included in the airline’s over 26 destinations in the Pacific-Asia region, according to HK Express general manager Sherman Luk who hailed the “beginning of a new era of low fares and incremental traffic between Saipan and Hong Kong,”

He said people in the CNMI can now travel directly to Hong Kong for a special introductory price of $76, which is significantly cheaper than traveling to nearby Rota, $109.50, or Guam, $149.

The promotional fare is available until Feb. 17 for flights in July.

“We provide a very affordable fare to the public, at least 50 percent cheaper than our competitors,” Luk said in a media conference at the Hyatt’s Giovanni’s after a brief ceremony to welcome the airline to the island.

Acting Gov. Arnold Palacios thanked HK Express for choosing Saipan as an additional destination in the Pacific region, saying that the CNMI government will do everything it can in collaboration with the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands and tour agencies to ensure that visitors from Hong Kong will have a pleasant stay on island.

Additional flights will need more hotel accommodations, but Palacios said “hopefully we can resolve that issue.”

Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said he and the governor’s special assistant for administration Shirley Ogumoro were on the inaugural flight from Hong Kong.

Prior to the plane’s departure, HK Express held a brief ceremony at the Hong Kong airport with the participation of U.S. Deputy Consul General Thomas Hodges and Consul Brian Bedell.

“We are very happy to welcome the newest airline to choose the CNMI as a destination,” Concepcion said. “Thank you for the partnership, and we look forward to working very closely with Hong Kong Express.”





MVA board member Nick Nishikawa, who is also general manager of Hyatt Regency Saipan, said he is “very happy” to see Hong Kong Express flying to the island.

HK Express is Hong Kong’s first and only low-cost carrier, focusing on low fares and on-time reliability.

Since their first flight on Oct. 27, 2013, Luk said they have already carried about 6 million passengers around a network of destinations in Asia, including Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, China, Cambodia and Vietnam.

“Hong Kong Express is becoming popular in all the markets we fly through,” he said.

The airline, he added, operates a fleet of modern Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

With their list of destination growing, Luk said they are planning to acquire over 30 Airbus A320s next year.

“Our mission is to provide low fares [because] we strongly believe that everybody should travel, and by offering low fares we can allow people to travel back and forth much more easily with their families,” he said.

HK Express is offering three flights a week from Saipan to Hong Kong and Hong Kong to Saipan.

It departs Saipan on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, and returns on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Luk said flying to Saipan “was a very natural decision for us.”

He said Saipan is known for its crystal-clear lagoon, beautiful scenery and a casino that attracts tourists from Hong Kong and mainland China.