Jury trial of cop charged with theft by extortion rescheduled

THE Superior Court on Wednesday re-scheduled the jury trial of a police officer who threatened to arrest a woman if she did not pay him or have sex with him.

Travis Dela Cruz Iglecias, 24, appeared in court with his new counsel, Joaquin Torres, while Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

The court previously appointed Vicente Salas as counsel for Iglecias, but the defendant filed a motion for relief from the court appointment, saying that he had retained a substitute counsel.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho vacated Iglecias’s trial originally set for Feb. 21 and reset it for April 10, 2017, 9 a.m.

The Office of the Attorney General has charged Iglecias with theft by extortion, false arrest, and misconduct in office.

The victim was traumatized by the incident, according to Vicente B. Babauta, an investigator with the AG’s office.

According to Babauta’s affidavit, the victim was driving to the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport when Iglecias pulled her over at the Mobil gas station in Chalan Kiya at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2016 for a traffic violation.

Iglecias handcuffed her, put her in the backseat of the police car and told her that she would be fined $700 to $800 for breaking traffic rules.

But instead of bringing her to the Department of Corrections, Iglecias drove her to her house in Gualo Rai where she had left her minor children alone.

Iglecias then told the victim that he could release her if she would have sex with him. He also thought about asking for more cash from the victim for leaving her minor children all by themselves at home.

But the victim refused to have sex with Iglecias who settled for $300 and left. He then stopped by at San Jose Mart to buy cigarettes.

Using his own cell phone, Iglecias asked the Department of Public Safety dispatcher to disregard his earlier call regarding a traffic violator stop. He also told the dispatcher to erase his transmittals from the log sheet.

Surveillance camera footage was later obtained by the AG’s office from the Chalan Kiya gas station, and it confirmed that a white 4-runner was pulled over at the gas station by a police vehicle.

The victim was later shown a photo lineup and identified Iglecias.