Unexploded ordnance removed from site of sewer line project

20 Jan 2017

(DFEMS) — On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services was contacted by the Department of Public Safety regarding a 500lb bomb that was dug up by Hong Ye Construction on Isa Dr. near the Mobil gas station in Chalan Kiya.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corporation contracted Hong Ye Construction for their ongoing sewer line project.

The ordnance was found around 10 feet underground.

On Wednesday Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m., the Department of FIRE and EMS in partnership with United States Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians out of Guam, the Department of Public Safety, the Office of Homeland Security and Hong Ye Construction dug up and assessed the ordnance.

At 12:40 noon the ordnance was secured and relocated to the bomb pit in Marpi.

