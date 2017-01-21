PSS to hold music and arts festival

(Press Release) — The 5th Annual CNMI Public School System Music and Arts Festival will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, and on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the event will kick off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where the schools will be performing a range from traditional dances to showing of films to band performances, and reciting poetry.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, is the exhibition of student’s art works from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., which include photographs, drawings and prints. At 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be the closing night, which will also have a range of performances.

The music and arts festival initially began as a showcase for the award winners who won competitions around the nation and here at home. It has since evolved to include up and coming winners like Out of the Ordinary and the San Vicente Elementary School Glee Club.

This year also includes new to the scene groups like Rota’s Primitive Dance Krew and the Humanities Council Valentine Sengebau poetry winners. Veterans on the scene are the Marianas High School Glee Club Rhythm n’ Harmony, POLKSAI Chamorro Club, and the Saipan Dance Studio.

This year will feature more films, three short films from the Marianas High School Video Club, “My Hagan Dream” starring Hopwood’s own Kaya Rasa and a special feature of Sarah Filush’s short film “Kids from Chuuk.”

PSS invites everyone to the 5th Annual Music and Arts Festival to see and experience the range of talents the students of the CNMI have to offer.

The event is free and open to the public.

Come and support our talented youth!