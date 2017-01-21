Mayor Apatang to seek funds for secondary road repair, maintenance

HIS office needs more quarry materials for their secondary road repair and maintenance program, especially during the rainy season, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said.

“The problem actually is funding — we don’t have the budget to get what we need,” he said, adding they are currently buying coral aggregate from private quarry site operators.

But he said his office is still conducting regular road maintenance work with the Department of Public Works.

“We’re working with the technical services division of DPW to implement our road repair program,” he told Variety, adding that they will also not suspend their secondary road repair project

But he said he will have to request funding from the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation.

Previously, he said they received $200,000 from the delegation for equipment rental and operation costs as well as for filling materials for the road repair and maintenance program.

Right now, the mayor said their two backhoes are experiencing electrical problems while their dump truck is in the shop for repair.

“I will be asking lawmakers to give me funding for equipment like a grader and a small compactor,” Apatang said.

The previous Legislature, he added, appropriated funding for the DPW technical services division’s road paving projects.

“I would like to find out the status [of that funding] and see what we can do to work together,” he said, referring to DPW.

He said he will assign a community coordinator to work with the technical service division in implementing the mayor’s secondary road repair program.

“This should eliminate additional costs with regard to road repair,” Apatang said.