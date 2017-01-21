Igisomar to work with DPW and BECQ in addressing landfill issue

SENATOR Sixto Igisomar says he is now collaborating with the Department of Public Works and the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality to address growing problems with solid-waste management.

The senator said one of his priorities is to focus on a “big problem” with the Marpi landfill which, he added, is now “overflowing.”

“I’m talking with DPW and collaborating also with BECQ to speed up the process for the solid waste and recycling program, and that includes the landfill in Marpi,” said Igisomar, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare.

“The problem needs funding, but we need to find a solution that can prevent the landfill from overflowing further,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

“We have so many smaller programs that are trying to assist, but the landfill is growing faster than all those trying to support it. We need to find a way to make it work and this requires collaboration with DPW and BECQ,” he said.

“We have been collaborating since last year, but I need to meet with them to reaffirm our direction in taking care of solid waste and putting together a recycling program that works . We have to provide the infrastructure for the program so it can be efficient,” Igisomar said.

The work will take four to six years, but they need to start now and come up with an action plan for the next two years, he added.

“It’s a long process, but that will be among our priorities this time,” he said.