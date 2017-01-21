Obama support for Marianas Trench sanctuary unlikely

(RNZI/Pacnews) — A delegation of residents from the Northern Marianas says it’s unlikely President Obama will support the Marianas Trench being designated a marine sanctuary before he leaves office.

The delegation traveled to Washington in November to apply for the reclassification of the trench from a monument to a sanctuary, which it says would protect the sea floor from mineral extraction.

It said sanctuary status would also fund the construction of a visitor center that would showcase the unique fauna and volcanic geography of the trench, which is connected to the deepest point of the world’s oceans.

Part of the delegation was the associate professor of science at Guam University, Joni Kerr.

Kerr said with President Obama about to leave office, his support for sanctuary status may not be forthcoming.

“It is down to the wire, and I’ve heard that it might not be likely that he will sign. There’s the hope that we can still push it through. It may not be with the President that we had intended it for, but we’re hoping to work with people under Trump’s administration to move this on through, said Prof Kerr.





Earlier this month, Hollywood film director James Cameron revealed he was backing a move to make the Mariana Trench a national marine sanctuary.

He has written to the outgoing President Barack Obama, calling on him to finish the work of protecting the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument by designating it a national marine sanctuary.

Cameron was the first to dive solo into the Mariana Trench, the deepest known point of the world’s oceans.

The letter states that the Obama administration has built a legacy of ocean protection unrivalled by any president in American history and also points to the role of the ocean as the planet’s largest ecosystem and crucial role as a climate regulator.

But a group in the Northern Marianas is opposed to designating the Marianas Trench as a marine sanctuary.

In a letter to President Obama, a Marianas Conservation member, John Gourley, said turning the Marianas Trench into a sanctuary on top of being a marine national monument will give the CNMI less access to natural resources and minerals in the area.

Under that set-up the CNMI would need to obtain permission from the federal government twice — one for the trench being a national monument and another for the trench being a marine sanctuary- before its people can fish or mine in waters around the Marianas Trench.