Bill to penalize tour guide companies that violate environmental laws

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst is now working on a bill that will penalize tour guide companies that allow tourists to fish or hunt in marine sanctuaries.

Propst said he will introduce another bill to address illegal dumping of trash which he said remains a problem on island despite the enactment of the anti-littering law in 1989.

Regarding the illegal taking of marine life, Propst said current law penalizes an individual with a fine of $500 and imprisonment of up to a year for taking fish from a sanctuary area.

He said he will introduce a bill that will impose a fine of up to $6,000 and the revocation of the business license for the third offense.

“We want fair and honest businesses in the commonwealth. We want the business community to follow the laws, to pay their taxes fairly and do their business honestly. If they cannot do that, then they are not welcome to do business here,” Propst said, citing a recent illegal fishing incident at Forbidden Island possibly involving a tour company.

Propst brought up the issue on his Facebook page which he said is a very effective tool to share and gather information relevant to the community.