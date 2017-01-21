MV Luta owner files counter-claim against Yamamoto

LUTA Mermaid LLC officers Abelina Mendiola, Deron Mendiola and Fidel Mendiola III, through their counsel William M. Fitzgerald, have filed a counter claim against Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto.

Luta Mermaid LLC, registered owner of MV Luta, is asking the federal court for the immediate release of the vessel and to find the lien against it invalid.

Luta Mermaid is also seeking an order from the court for consequential damages caused by Yamamoto’s “fraudulent actions” in securing a maritime lien and the arrest of the vessel, according to proof, to include, inter alia, lost profits and the cost of paying off the crew members, Norton Lilly and Long Consulting; and consequential damages for Yamamoto’s “breach of his fiduciary duty and violation of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.”

Luta Mermaid is likewise seeking a court judgment for punitive damages for the “fraudulent, malicious and intentional conduct” of Yamamoto.

The Mendiolas also denied all allegations in Yamamoto’s lawsuit.

Fitzgerald said Yamamoto’s complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.

The complaint does not contain claims which give rise to in rem jurisdiction, and therefore must be dismissed, the lawyer added.

He said Yamamoto’s complaint does not contain claims that give the federal court jurisdiction over the matters contained therein.

Fitzgerald added that the court should dismiss Yamamoto’s complaint in its entirety, and the maritime lien and the arrest of the MV Luta should be declared invalid and the vessel released.

The counter-claim stated that after the Mendiolas and Yamamoto met and became friends, the Japanese investor expressed an interest in acquiring a hotel on Rota, but learned about the difficulties of shipping materials to the island.

According to the counter-claim, Yamamoto suggested that they start a shipping business, which would be a joint venture between Yamamoto and the Mendiolas, with Yamamoto financing the business and the Mendiolas providing time and services in the management, operation and logistics of the venture, which was to be done through Luta Mermaid LLC.

The counter-claim states that the joint venture proposal by Yamamoto was a 50-50 split of the profits and losses of the company, Luta Mermaid with Abelina and her children holding legal title to 100 percent of the shares of the company and Yamamoto holding the beneficial ownership of 50 percent of the shares.

The Mendiolas said they fulfilled their part of the joint venture by contributing “tremendous amounts of time and effort to make the project work.”

When the joint venture partners decided to purchase a vessel from Louisiana, the Mendiola family members “moved there at great personal sacrifice as well as financial losses.”

They said Yamamoto was aware and agreed to the increased cost for the required changes necessary for the vessel to transit from Lousiana to Rota.

Up to the date of the ship’s arrest on Oct, 25, 2016, Luta Mermaid was struggling financially to pay the cost of operations; crew members had agreed to a delay in the payment of their wages; and both Long Consulting and Norton Lilly were willing to wait for payment for services provided by them, the counter-claim states.

Luta Mermaid said Yamamoto, without any notice to any of the Luta Mermaid members, either verbal or written, sued them and arrested the MV Luta pursuant to a verified complaint.

According to Luta Mermaid, Yamamoto’s complaint contained material falsehoods in which Yamamoto falsely asserted that he was a provider of necessaries to the vessel, “concealing the fact that his was a 50 percent joint venture in the ownership of the vessel.”

This prompted the other intervenors to file their complaints to protect their interests, the counter-claim stated.

“If not for the precipitous, fraudulent and illegal actions of Yamamoto, the three claimants would not have intervened in the suit and joined in the request for the arrest of the vessel.”

Luta Mermaid stated that it attempted but was unable to secure a bond to release the vessel while its proposed alternative plan for security and release of the vessel was rejected by the claimants.

Luta Mermaid LLC said they recognized the legitimacy of the claims by the crew members, Long Consulting and Norton Lilly, adding that Luta Mermaid has a plan in place, which has been accepted by the three claimants subject to securing a loan to finance it, and which has been agreed to by the lender verbally, subject to written documentation securing its interests.

Luta Mermaid LLC has also denied the allegations made by the three intervenors: the MV Luta crewmembers, Norton Lilly and Long Consulting.

Fitzgerald said Luta Mermaid does not have sufficient information with which to admit or deny the allegations contained in the complaints, and therefore denies each and every allegation contained in the complaints of the intervenors.

In October, Yamamoto sued the Mendiolas and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.