Bill to prohibit use of cell phones by drivers

HOUSE Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez will introduce House Bill 20-8, which proposes to prohibit the use of cell phones when driving a vehicle.

He said there are significant safety concerns regarding the “widespread practice” of using cellular phones while operating motor vehicles, adding that many accidents have resulted whenever drivers operating motor vehicles use their mobile phones.

His bill will amend Title 9, Division 5 of the Commonwealth Code to add a new chapter 10 which will read:

“(a) A person shall not operate a motor vehicle on a public road or highway including all types of vehicles regulated under this title, while using a cellular phone to talk or text unless that telephone is specifically designed and configured to allow hands-free listening and talking, and that device is used solely for talking in that hands-free manner while driving. Texting while operating a motor vehicle on a public road or highway is prohibited.”

But this restriction does not apply to emergency calls to a law enforcement agency, healthcare provider, fire department, or other emergency services agency or entity.

Also, the restriction does not apply to emergency service professionals using mobile telephones while operating authorized emergency vehicles in the course and scope of duties; or to persons using a digital two-way radio that utilizes cellular or mobile telephones that operate by depressing a push-to talk feature.

According to the bill, violations will be punishable by a $50 fine for the first offense and $100 for each subsequent offense.

The penalty for bus and taxi cab drivers is higher: $100 for a first offense and $200 for each subsequent offense.