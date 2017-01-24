Court orders psychiatric evaluation for murder suspect

JUDGE Teresa Kim-Tenorio ordered a psychiatric examination on Thursday for Sylvestre R. Sablan who was charged with murdering his wife, Ana Maria Pialur Limes, in April 2015.

According to the court, Dr. Martin Blinder will perform the psychiatric examination and will be paid by the court for his services, estimated to be $2,000.

Chief Public Defender Douglas W. Hartig, Sablan’s counsel, earlier gave the court notice of their intent to rely upon the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged crime.

It was Hartig who asked the court to appoint a psychiatrist as an expert witness and order a psychiatric examination of Sablan.

To support his position, Hartig cited 6 CMC §6604: “Whenever a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness, disease or defect is entered or a notice is given pursuant to the Commonwealth Rules of Criminal Procedure the court shall appoint at least one qualified psychiatrist or other mental health professional (hereinafter referred to as psychiatrist) to examine the defendant and to report upon his mental condition.”

Sablan was charged in two cases stemming from the events on the evening of April 18, 2015 and on the early morning of April 19, 2015.

He was charged with one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of disturbing the peace in the first case. He was also charged with second degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery in the second case.

The court recently consolidated the criminal charges against Sablan.