Jun ‘Tragic’ arrested for ice trafficking

XIA Jun, also known as Jun “Tragic,” has been arrested on charges of trafficking and illegal possession of a controlled substance — ice.

Police said he is one of the main sources of ice in Chalan Kanoa, San Antonio, and Koblerville.

On Friday, he appeared before Superior Court Judge Joseph Camacho who imposed a $100,000 bail.

With Xia Jun, 37, was an interpreter and Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

Judge Camacho set the preliminary hearing for Jan. 24, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 220 A.

Police said Xia Jun was apprehended through a cooperating defendant who assisted the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force in conducting a monitored and recorded controlled purchase of methamphetamine from the defendant.

Judge Camacho issued an arrest warrant for Xia Jun on Jan. 6, 2017 and the defendant was arrested on Jan. 10, 2017. He was brought to the Drug Enforcement Administration Saipan office at the Horiguchi building.

Police said Xia Jun expressed a willingness to assist the task force in giving up his source of ice provided the Department of Public Safety would stipulate and agree to release him without cash bail on his own recognizance.

The court granted the government’s request to seal all documents and pleadings regarding the case to protect the confidentiality and integrity of the ongoing narcotics investigation.

The court also granted a reduction of bail and release of Xia Jun on his own recognizance subject to certain terms and conditions. He was ordered release on the same date he was arrested.

But according to police, Xia Jun has not cooperated with law enforcement in ongoing investigations, and has not provided substantial assistance and accurate information to law enforcements.

Police asked the court to re-issue the arrest warrant for Xia Jun and reinstate the original bond.

On Jan. 16, 2017 Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds requested that the court unseal the documents and pleadings filed in connection with the case. He also asked the court to revoke the stipulation and its order to release Xia Jun from custody.

Hinds said there is no need to continue keeping under seal all documents and pleadings filed in connection with Xia Jun, and that the defendant should no longer be released on his own recognizance in light of his non-compliance.

Judge Camacho agreed and ordered all documents and pleadings filed in connection with Xia Jun’s case to be unsealed. The court also ordered a revokation of his release on own recognizance and reimposed the $100,000 bail on him.