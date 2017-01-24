Long wait for newly arrived tourists at Saipan airport

ARRIVING tourists on Saipan have to wait several hours to be cleared by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion told Variety.

“It seems the problem has become much worse, with some tourists complaining of waiting in line for three to four hours or more,” he added.

“This is unacceptable for us as a beach resort destination. It is ruining the tourist experience immediately upon arrival and projecting a very damaging image of the Marianas,” Concepcion said.

“Imagine a family with young infants or children and elderly grandparents waiting in line for four hours, in the middle of the night, with limited to no seating, tired and eager to start their vacation in paradise.”

Concepcion said it is an “absolute outrage” that this has happened in the CNMI, adding that tourists have to be in line much longer than their flight back to Tokyo, which is only three hours away.

“We know the long wait is due to CBP’s extreme manpower shortage so we realize it’s beyond the control of the CNMI government,” he said.

In a separate interview, House Commerce and Tourism Committee Chairman Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero said the long wait experienced by newly arrived tourists is a “big problem.”

He said the situation is “a bad sign” that indicates “we’re not improving.”

He said the administration, the Legislature, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, MVA, tourist agencies and all stakeholders should come up with possible solutions.

Concepcion said he had a meeting with the CBP and learned that it has only 20 personnel for the entire CNMI.

Of the 20, he was told that four were on long-term leave while two are about to leave permanently in the next few months, leaving the CBP with 14 personnel to handle thousands of incoming passengers every day on a 24-hour schedule, Concepcion said.

He said they have already asked the CBP and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help ease the strain being imposed on the CNMI’s only industry.

“But we were told the cap [on CBP personnel in the CNMI] was set by the U.S. Congress due to budgetary issues although an emergency exemption can be made for the commonwealth specifically through an act of Congress,” Concepcion said, adding they have yet to verify if this is true.

“We hope our friends in the U.S. Congress are able to hear our concerns loud and clear,” he said.

Concepcion said MVA is sounding the alarm right now: if the “ridiculously long wait” at the Saipan airport continues, it will have damaging effects on the local tourism industry.

“Our beach resort peers in the Asia-Pacific region don’t have these problems so it makes the CNMI less competitive,” he said.

Concepcion said some tourists have told them that it would be their last visit to the CNMI after their experience with the CBP.

“We do want to extend our thanks to all CBP officers for working their hardest under these circumstances, with limited staff, long working hours, and odd shifts. And we know their issues are at the mercy of policymakers in Washington,” Concepcion said.

He said he has traveled to various foreign countries but never had to wait in line at the immigration counter for more than 30 minutes.

“Something must be done before it’s too late,” he added.