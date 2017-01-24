Torres upbeat about Trump

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres is optimistic that his fellow Republican, President Donald Trump, will fulfill his promise to give the CNMI a voice in the national political process.

In his remarks on Jan. 19, 2017 at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Inaugural Gala, which he and Guam Republican Gov. Eddie Calvo hosted in the nation’s capital, Torres recalled the first time he and Trump talked over the phone a week before the NMI Republican primary which Trump easily won.

Trump called to thank Torres for his endorsement of his candidacy.

“That conversation said a lot about the man he is and the president he will be for all of us,” Torres said in his remarks.

He said the CNMI is “a relatively unknown footnote in our American political family, but our president has pledged to give us a seat at the table, to have a voice in the discussions that shape our country, to be true members of this family. That’s why I supported him, and I really believe he will fulfill that same pledge to give this community a true voice in our political process and take our country to greater heights — to make America great again.”





Torres said the Asian American and Pacific Islander or AAPI community may come from different jurisdictions, but they all come from the same families with the same goal, and that is to better the lives of the people and the future generations.

“Look around you,” he said in his remarks. “This is what diversity looks like. We are the fastest growing minority in the country, and we can make such a big impact politically on the issues that matter to us like entrepreneurship.”

Torres said Asian Pacific American values are Republican values, and, in turn, American values.

“We believe in hard work, family, personal responsibility, and self-reliance. Let’s work on strengthening those values by getting more Asian Pacific Americans elected across all levels of government and making sure they are Republicans.

“And that is why it so important for us to work together on getting more of our community to go out and vote. In this past election, President Trump received double the AAPI support compared to Mitt Romney in Pennsylvania, a swing state that played a vital role in his victory. He also increased the AAPI vote in Nevada for Republicans. This shift shows that our party’s message is resonating within AAPI communities in key battleground states, and we should work to keep the momentum going.

“At the end of the day, we all want what’s best for the AAPI community — our community — a vital part of the American family. From Pennsylvania to Nevada to the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam, let’s work together to promote AAPI interests and American interests in collaboration with our president, Donald J. Trump.”