Coca Cola’s history in the NMI

STEVEN Conner, founder of the Mariana Stamp and Coin Club in the CNMI, spoke on Friday about the local history of the world’s most popular soda drink.

In his presentation at the Visitor Center in American Memorial Park, he explained how Coca Cola expanded globally in the 1920s, and how it eventually reached the Marianas.

He said he became interested in the subject after seeing the large concrete soda pop bottles on Saipan and Tinian. He wanted to know how they got here.

He said he found out that the concrete bottles were made in Macau and shipped to Saipan by Chinese businessman Timothy Lee Po Tin in the 1970s.

Conner said the typhoon-proof concrete bottles were made for advertisement purposes.

They can still be seen near Subway at the Paseo de Marianas, near T Galleria in Garapan, at Coca-Cola’s warehouse and main office in Gualo Rai, in front of Joeten Dandan, two at the back of the Coca-Cola warehouse on Middle Road and one on Tinian.

Three of the concrete bottles can also be found on Guam: at the Coca-Cola distribution plant, the Guam Football Association, and in front of the Subway restaurant in Tumon.

Jean D. Sablan, one of those who attended Conner’s presentation, told Variety that her father, Segundo T. Sablan, was one of the managers for Coca Cola on Saipan in the late 1960’s.

Jean D. Sablan commended Conner for sharing the history of Coca Cola on Saipan, adding that “ no one has done it before.”

Back in the day, she said, Coca Cola’s distribution center on island was located on the ground floor of their house in Chalan Kanoa.

Conner’s research was funded in part by a grant from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.