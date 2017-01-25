Burglars steal food from school cafeteria

FRANCISCO M. Sablan Middle School in San Antonio was burglarized recently, its principal James Sablan said.

The burglar or burglars broke a window after destroying a storm shutter to gain entry into the school cafeteria, he added.

“Food items such as apples, chocolate milk and water were stolen,” he said.

The school has been burglarized several times in the past, but this time the incident occurred in the cafeteria, Sablan said.

Only last week, he said, they discussed security in the cafeteria, adding that the school has several surveillance cameras, but they have yet to install one in the cafeteria.

Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said the break-in is now being investigated.

“We are also hoping to increase security measures to protect school equipment and instructional materials,” she said, adding that there are schools that still don’t have security personnel.

“We don’t really have funding specifically for security [personnel], but we have to be creative and share our plans to protect school,” she said in an interview.

She expects the Public School System budget review team, which includes key managers and school stakeholders, to review current security measures.