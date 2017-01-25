Guam senators vow to repeal pay raises

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — “We listened, now it’s time to act,” said Sens. Michael San Nicolas and Regine Biscoe Lee who, along with Sen. Telena Nelson, introduced a measure last week that would repeal pay raises for Government of Guam elected and appointed officials passed in Public Law 32-208.

As of last Friday, three different bills are on the table in connection with the issues of pay associated with law 32-208.

Unlike Bills 4 and 5-34, the legislation co-introduced by San Nicolas, Lee and Nelson would repeal all pay plans, salaries and rates of pay for elected and appointed officials that were affected by the enactment of Public Law 32-208. This means that along with the governor, lieutenant governor and senators, the salaries of agency directors and assistant directors would have their pay reduced to the same levels they were prior to the signing of P.L. 32-208 in 2014.

San Nicolas and Lee said that public sentiment was at the crux of their intentions stating that they listened to voters during this past election cycle.

“We need to repeal the original sin of Public Law 32-208,” Lee said.

Lee explained how the public controversy surrounding salaries for elected officials has consumed legislative dialogue and taken up more time than it should.

“Any public law, particularly one as controversial as Public Law 32-208, should receive a full public hearing and take into account the voice of the people of Guam,” Lee said. “The decision by the 32nd Guam Legislature to pass Public Law 32-208 in a lame duck session, without the people’s direct input has created years of controversy and dominated the public discourse while infrastructure, innovation and investments for our people have not. The time we’ve spent discussing, responding and re-legislating these pay raises could, and should have been spent improving the lives of the people of Guam.”

Lee added that she hoped to resolve the pay issue soon so that she and the Legislature could move on to bigger and more important things.

The repeal of the salary hikes for agency directors could result in resignations at agencies like the Department of Administration, the Guam Police Department and the Guam Fire Department.

Agency heads told the Post that salary rollbacks to levels prior to the Competitive Wage Act of 2014 would defeat the purpose of pay raises meant to attract and retain qualified individuals in crucial positions.

Guam Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas went as far as to say that job offers elsewhere would likely force him to resign if his pay is reduced.

Sen. Michael San Nicolas said that, as far as he knew, the government has never had trouble in filling top positions at the various agencies. He added that if it became necessary, the Legislature could return to the issue of pay and raise salaries for agencies on a case-by-case basis, saying that it’s more important to take broad action now to repeal Public Law 32-208 because it is the will of the people.