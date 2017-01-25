Bordallo: Guam must prepare for ‘unknowns’ under Trump presidency

HAGÅTÑA — Sworn into office for her eighth term in the U.S. Congress, Guam’s Democratic Delegate Madeleine Bordallo on Monday laid out her congressional agenda as she urged fellow leaders to brace for an unpredictable four years under the new Republican administration.

“There are a lot of unknowns with the election of Donald Trump as our president, but we must be prepared for quick legislative action,” Bordallo said in a speech at her oath-taking ceremony held at Latte of Freedom Hall of Governors in Adelup.

Bordallo, however, expressed hope that federal reforms will open an opportunity for Guam to negotiate better terms for the territory.

“We may have a chance to fix the Medicaid cliff to improve our federal match and provide greater flexibility to the territory,” the Guam delegate said.

While Democrats say Medicaid is a vital part of the safety net, Republicans have sought to limit the federal government’s financial responsibility for this program that they criticize for being bloated and inefficient.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would prefer that public healthcare programs be turned over to the states, which would receive a fixed amount known as a block grant.

As for any federal tax reforms, Bordallo said “we will be ready to offer proposals that provide a federal cover over for (earned income tax credit) payments.”

This proposal, she added, is included in legislation that she co-sponsored with Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett.

Bordallo also vowed to continue her efforts to fix Guam’s H-2B crisis.

Several construction projects on Guam are being compromised due to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ mass rejections of applications for H2-B petitions and renewals.

“While I hope that the Trump administration will seek regulatory relief, I stand ready with a legislative fix should they be unable or unwilling to fix our problem,” Bordallo said.

She also vows to address concerns by veterans exposed to Agent Orange to ensure they receive proper treatment and the help they need.

While she has a full bucket list of other things that remain to be accomplished, Bordallo takes pride in finally getting the war reparations for Guam approved.

“Our war survivors have waited long enough, and they have now been recognized for their sacrifices and we look forward to the compensation to come for the hardships they endured, Bordallo said.

President Obama signed the World War II Loyalty Recognition Act before leaving office.

“This was a hard-fought process that started with my predecessors. I must recognize the late Congressman Won Pat, the late Congressman Blas and Congressman Robert Underwood who all fought the good fight before me,” Bordallo said.

“Each one of them helped pave the way to gain this recognition that the people of Guam so rightly deserve. The Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act honors Guam’s greatest generation and rightfully recognizes and provides monetary compensation to the survivors of the occupation of Guam during World War II,” she added.

After successfully fighting for war reparations, Bordallo said Guam must now accelerate its efforts to bring its quest for self-rule to completion, no matter what political status the voters choose.

“I have said on many occasions that self-determination and deciding for ourselves how we want to be affiliated with the United States and recognized in the world is the most important long-term goal for our people, Bordallo said. “We need to get on with this process, and I hope that our local leaders will renew their effort at setting a date for a plebiscite on this matter in the very near future.”