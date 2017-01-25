Bill to require 3 public hearings for any zoning changes

REPRESENTATIVE Vinnie Sablan is re-introducing a bill to require three public hearings for any proposed changes to a zoning district boundary, use or requirement.

Sablan said the original bill he introduced in the previous Legislature got stuck in committee.

“I am hoping my colleagues in the 20th Legislature and the administration will see the importance of this bill,” he said. “With increasing development activity on island, we need to be vigilant with all of our land dealings.”

He said his bill will “ensure that the members of our community will have more chances to be informed and be included in the discussions through more public hearings. Currently the law requires only one public hearing for the re-zoning of public or private lands. I would like to propose a minimum of three public hearings so our citizens have more chances to attend such hearings. I am hopeful that by passing this measure, we will begin to see more attendance at all public hearings.”

The key provision of the bill reads:

“(a) Public Hearings. The Zoning Board shall hold at least three public hearings, providing ample, advance public notice of at least 30 calendar days in the senatorial district to be affected by any proposed change of district, boundary, uses or requirements. Provided further that said public hearings shall occur in the village or at the site where the proposed change and or project is to take place unless access to the site is limited due to distance or other reasonable factors which shall be set forth in writing.

“(b) Rules of Procedure. The Zoning Board shall prescribe rules of procedure to govern the publishing of public notices and the conduct of public hearings. Unless otherwise set forth expressly herein, said rules shall comply with the Open Government Act set forth in 1 CMC Section 9901 et seq. The applications, filings, determinations and records kept pursuant to this chapter shall be open to the public for review and inspection. Provided further that the Zoning Board shall provide all the necessary plans for the public to view during each public hearing.”