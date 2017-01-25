BOE wants to lift restrictions on school air-con use

BOARD of Education member Florine Hofschneider says the Public School System should allow schools to once again use their air-conditioning units on a full-time basis.

She made the proposal after PSS acting chief financial officer Perlie Santos reported that the school system is now current with its utility payments.

Since 2012, PSS has been implementing an energy-conservation program to reduce its power consumption which amounted to $3 million every year.

The current four-hour air-con consumption limit each day helps PSS significantly reduce its power consumption, Santos said.

She told the board that their power usage went down to $2.2 million from $3 million after the austerity measure was implemented.

Board of Education Chairwoman Marylou S. Ada said, “We are still in conservation mode.”

Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said she reiterated in her meeting with school administrators the importance of the energy-conservation program.

But she said she leaves it to the discretion of the school administrators to make the determination whether or not to go beyond the limit in air-con usage in classrooms.





BOE member Herman T. Guerrero said they should encourage CNMI leaders to provide PSS with more funding.

“We need to be mindful that when it gets too hot our kids can’t study and follow instructions,” he added.

Hofschneider said they should include a request for additional funding in their next budget submission to the Legislature.

There is a need to ensure the comfort of the students in classrooms, she added.

“We will put it in our recommendation to the Legislature so they will not cut our budget,” she added.

BOE member Herman T. Guerrero said they should seek at least an additional $1 million for utility costs, adding that if the Legislature will not consider it then “they will have to answer to the people.”

“If they believe that our students are the future of the commonwealth, then make sure they’re comfortable in school,” he added.

He said they should get lawmakers to understand that their “words have to count and these kids need to feel that their leaders are interested in their education.”

BOE member Herman Atalig said he too wants to see an end to the energy-conservation program, adding that school children have had enough struggling with the heat in their classrooms.