Propst says travel by public officials must be accounted for

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst said official trips made by government officials must be disclosed to the public for transparency and accountability purposes.

In an interview, he said he may introduce a bill requiring elected officials to post information about their off-island trips on a government website or on the Legislature’s website in the case of lawmakers.

He said the officials should disclose the nature of the trip, how it is to benefit the public and what the intended result is.

“One of the cornerstones of being a public servant is transparency and accountability. Whenever we use taxpayer dollars for travel purposes, we need to disclose it to our constituents who voted us into this position.

“The problem is, because of the way things are now, we’re supposed to submit a trip report when we go on an official trip. However, it’s more of a trip statement. In order to be fair and transparent with our constituents who put us in this position, we must make sure we let the people know and not just through letters to the speaker of the House.”

Propst said the Legislature’s website should have a section explaining in detail the nature of lawmakers' off-island trips.

“Currently, the only way to find out is to go to the office of the Department of Finance secretary and ask for a trip report. It’s a requirement when a public official goes on an official trip, but it is not a detailed report and is normally just two sentences.

“I want a detailed report as the public has the right to know how such trips will benefit them or the commonwealth in general.

“We should be posting those things and letting the public know especially if taxpayer dollars are being utilized. That is very important. The difference between us and the United States Congress is that they post their spending and how much is being spent for what purpose, but we don’t do that here. The only time we inform the public is when somebody asks for it under the Open Government Act. We should not wait for someone to ask for it, we should be posting these things. If public officials use their own money for their trips then that’s okay — everyone is entitled to a vacation. But if taxpayer money is used then there has to be accountability and transparency and those are the cornerstones of good government.”

Propst said he may propose including the posting requirement in the House rules “but since I am not a member of the leadership, I am not sure if it will be entertained — if not, I will just introduce a bill.”