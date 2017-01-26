Tourism summit features destination speakers

(Press Release) — The Marianas Tourism Education Council Tourism Summit for CNMI Public School System My Wave Club students on Thursday, Jan. 26, will feature a full lineup of on- and off-island speakers speaking on the theme “Discover My Marianas.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be TripAdvisor head of destination marketing, Asia-Pacific, Sarah Mathews, responsible for leading TripAdvisor’s efforts and initiatives in collaborating with and providing support to tourism boards across Asia Pacific as well as developing strategies that will drive awareness for each destination. Mathews is also part of the Executive Board of Pacific Asia Travel Association, currently holding the position of vice chair.

Christopher A. Concepcion, managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority, heads the tourism office of the Northern Mariana Islands, overseeing the marketing and promotions of the NMI through offices in Saipan, Tinian, Rota, Korea, China, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. Concepcion is also a member of the MTEC board of directors.

Dino Manning is president and head coach of the Marianas Outrigger Club and has 20 years of competitive international outrigger racing experience with numerous podium finishes.

He recently started coaching and organizing paddle sports events and has taken part in numerous traditional navigational long distance sailing trips in the region.

Emma Perez is co-founder and president of the board of directors of 500 Sails which aims to reclaim the maritime tradition in the Marianas by getting 500 traditional Chamorro and Carolinian proas on the water in the Marianas again.

Northern Marianas historian John Castro was born on the island of Saipan and has over 20 years of experience working as an archeological technician, working in various archeological projects and other developments in the Northern Marianas, training also in Micronesia and Australia. In addition to his expansive knowledge of archeology in the NMI, Castro has worked with many government and private organizations in the research, development and archeological testing in the Northern Islands. Castro is also a fisherman, hunter and an advocate for the preservation and practice of Chamorro and Refaluwasch cultural traditions.

“The students from the MY WAVE Clubs (Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically) will gain more knowledge about our islands, as a tourist destination,” said MTEC Chairwoman Vicky Benavente. “The tourism summit’s speakers will share their experiences and help our youth understand further, how they can help promote the uniqueness and beauty of the CNMI.”

The summit is expected to gather nearly 300 MY WAVE Club members to learn more about tourism, with special emphasis on discovering more about the special qualities that make their Marianas home attractive to visitors.

The summit is also sponsored by T Galleria, Pacific Trading Company and the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands. The following offices and organizations will also provide hands-on demonstrations at breakout stations during the summit: Marianas Visitors Authority, Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance, Commonwealth Council for Arts & Culture, Coastal Resources Management, National Park Service, Historic Preservation Office, Northern Marianas Humanities Council, and the Northern Marianas Trades Institute.

MTEC was formed in 2002 to heighten the community’s awareness of the importance of tourism to the well-being of the people of the Northern Mariana Islands. MTEC’s stated mission is three-fold: to foster community understanding and support of the visitor industry; educate the general public, especially school students, about the value, social benefits, and economic contributions made to the community by the visitor industry; and to instill, improve and promote the “Hafa Adai-Tirow” hospitality spirit throughout the island community.