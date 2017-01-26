US court dismisses Victoria Hotel lawsuit against ANZ Guam

IN a 22-page order on Monday, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit filed by the Victoria Hotel against ANZ Guam Inc. formerly known as Citizens Security Bank.

This case stems from foreclosure proceedings brought by ANZ Guam against the plaintiffs: Jesus T. Lizama, Victoria L.G. Lizama, and J&JEV Enterprises Inc. in the CNMI Superior Court.

Judge Manglona in her ruling granted ANZ Guam’s motion to dismiss Victoria Hotel’s seventh cause of action, violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, for failure to state a claim.

The judge said because the RICO claim provided the sole basis for this court’s original jurisdiction over the case, “the court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remaining state law claims.”

She said the Victoria Hotel’s entire RICO claim is premised upon the assertion that ANZ needed a full-service banking license in the CNMI when it executed the mortgage agreement in Guam and instituted foreclosure proceedings in the commonwealth.

But the judge said ANZ did not need a full-service banking license in the CNMI when it executed the mortgage agreement in Guam and, in fact, ANZ had one when it instituted foreclosure proceedings over the CNMI real properties.

She also noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s payment of 70 percent of the loan to ANZ did not discharge Victoria Hotel from the obligation of paying the underlying debt or mortgage. USDA was the guarantor of the mortgage agreement.

Background

The judge’s ruling provided the following background information:

On Jan. 9, 1997, the plaintiffs and ANZ entered into a construction loan agreement in Guam whereby ANZ agreed to loan the plaintiffs $1.8 million with interest at the U.S. prime rate plus 1.75 percent, to build the Victoria Hotel in Garapan, Saipan.

On Jan. 10, 1997, as security to ANZ for the payment of the loan, the plaintiffs executed and delivered a mortgage to ANZ over real property in the CNMI.

Following completion of construction, the loan was converted to a business loan agreement dated Feb. 5, 1999, together with a promissory note dated May 11, 1999 in the increased amount of $1.99 million.

A modification of the mortgage was made to reflect the increased amount.

When the plaintiffs defaulted on the loan, ANZ filed a complaint to foreclose the mortgage against the plaintiffs in the CNMI Superior Court on June 27, 2000, docketed as Citizens Security Bank (Guam), Inc. v. Jesus T. Lizama dba Victoria Hotel, et al. NMI Super. Ct. No. 00-0296D.

On Jan. 29, 2001, the CNMI Superior Court issued an amended default judgment and order directing the plaintiffs to pay ANZ $2.2 million in principal and interest.

When the plaintiffs failed to comply with the amended default judgment, ANZ moved for an order directing a foreclosure sale on Oct. 29, 2012.

Despite the plaintiffs’ opposition to the motion, the Superior Court issued an order directing the foreclosure sale of the mortgaged property in the outstanding unpaid amount of $2.067 million (principal, interest, and attorney fees).

In 2014, the plaintiffs appealed to the CNMI Supreme Court, but it was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction because the appeal of the 2001 foreclosure judgment was untimely, and the high court lacked jurisdiction to review the 2013 foreclosure order.

ANZ then gave notice of the foreclosure sale of the mortgaged property to be held on March 21, 2016.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court on March 9, 2016 alleging 10 causes of action, thereby placing the scheduled foreclosure sale on hold until further notice.

The Victoria Hotel owners sued the bank for negligent misrepresentation, intentional misrepresentation, breach of contract, constructive fraud, violation of the Federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, torturous interference with contractual relations, interference with perspective contractual relations and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the plaintiffs, ANZ’s representation that it was a duly licensed bank in the CNMI was knowingly deceptive, unfair, and unequivocally fraudulent.

ANZ, the lawsuit added, pursued the foreclosure action when it had no full-service license to hold fee simple title in the CNMI to real properties as provided by law.

The plaintiffs claimed that the bank’s actions caused mental and physical stress and led to a stroke for Jesus T. Lizama.