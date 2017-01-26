17 pre-filed bills in House, 2 in Senate

SEVENTEEN measures have already been pre-filed in the House of Representatives including those that were introduced in the 19th Legislature but not passed.

These 17 bills will be formally introduced in the House session scheduled for Jan. 31.

In the Senate, two bills have been pre-filed and both were authored by Senate President Arnold Palacios.

The bills were also introduced in the previous Legislature but were not passed.

They are Senate Bill 20-1 which will establish a Department of Revenue and Tax, and Senate Bill 20-2 which will create an Office of Planning and Development.

The pre-filed House bills are:

• H.B. 20-1, by Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, to separate cigars from being taxed as a tobacco and to establish a cigar tax rate.

• H.B. 20-2, by Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao, to impose a $3 per pound tax on betel nut imported into the commonwealth by persons and or businesses.

• H.B. 20-3, to allow for the implementation of e-citation, also by Attao.

• H.B 20-4, by House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita, to eliminate the cap distribution under the MVA Trust Fund for Tinian and Rota.

• H.B. 20-5, also by Maratita, to establish fees for vehicle model years.

• H.B. 20-6, by Rep. Vinnie Sablan, to require three public hearings for any proposed re-zoning district boundary changes.

• H.B. 20-7, by Rep Larry Deleon Guerrero, to provide an extended time period prior to imposing the applicable late fee for vehicle registration or expiration and renewal.

• House Bill 20-8, by House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez, to restrict the use of cell phones when driving a vehicle.

• H.B. 20-9, by Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, to impose a surcharge of $10 on scuba dive shop operators.

• H.B 20-10, by Rep Angel Demapan, to establish a Settlement Fund Revolving Account.

• H.B 20-11, by Rep. Vinnie Sablan, to implement fees for the use of non-compostable plastic bags and encourage use of reuseable bags.

• H.B 20-12, by Speaker Ralph Demapan, to reform drug sentencing laws to effectuate the rehabilitation and treatment principles of evidence-based sentencing.

• H.B 20-13, by Speaker Demapan, to designate and establish the Susupe Lake Wildlife Park.

• H.B 20-14, by Speaker Demapan, to improve the justice system’s response to domestic violence,

• H.B 20-15, by Speaker Demapan, to allot a portion of casino gross tax revenue collections for the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Northern Marianas College, Northern Marianas Trades Institute and the CNMI Drug Court.

• H.B 20-16, by Rep. Angel Demapan, to mandate a jury to hear all felonies and misdemeanor charges.

• H.B 20-17, by Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, to establish provisions requiring the CNMI government and its agencies to pay their contractual obligations in a timely manner.