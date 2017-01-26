CNMI Labor sanctions hotel for non-compliance

THE local Department of Labor has sanctioned Interpacific Resorts Corp, doing business as Pacific Islands Club, for non-compliance.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody ordered PIC to pay $3,000 for failure to post a job vacancy announcement on DOL’s website.

But Cody suspended $1,500 for a period of one year and allowed PIC to pay the remaining $1,500 in 30 days.

According to Cody’s administrative order dated Jan. 24, 2017, a notice of violation and notice of hearing was filed against PIC for failing to post a JVA in Feb. 2015 for the position of director of engineering, and for failing to post numerous employer declarations in connection with the job vacancy announcement for the director of engineering position.

Cody said the company, even though it was already familiar with the posting regulation at that time, did not post a JVA for the director of engineering position when the company promoted a foreign employee from the position of engineering manager to engineering director.

“The company felt pressured because it needed someone to serve in the director’s position and the employee had functioned as a de-factor director for some months without being promoted. The company decided to secure the employee’s CW-1 status in the manager’s position, then promote him to the director’s position,” Cody said.

“In so doing, the employer intentionally chose to forego any public announcement of a vacancy for the director’s job. This conduct clearly violated DOL’s posting regulation.”

Cody said PIC must comply with the regulation and post future job announcements and declarations on DOL’s website or the suspended sanction fee of $1,500 will be reinstated.