CBP staffing challenges at airport beyond NMI’s control, official says

TOURISTS have to stand in line for a long time in the arrival area of the Saipan airport because U.S. Customs and Border Protection is understaffed, according to Commonwealth Port Authorities board member Barrie Toves who also chairs the airport facilities committee.

“CPA always stands ready to assist in terms of providing a smooth and comfortable experience for the passengers where facilities and amenities are concerned. But we have no control over the pace in which CBP can clear the passengers based on their current staffing resources,” Toves said in an email to Variety.

He added that CBP has informed CPA about the critical issues the federal agency faces when flights arrive almost at the same time — there are not enough personnel to man the processing counters and “clear” arriving passengers as quickly as they would like.

Toves said flights are supposed to arrive 15 minutes apart starting from past midnight to the early morning hours, but CBP said many flights originating from China do not arrive on time.

“When this happens and two or more flights arrive almost at the same time, congestion occurs because given the number of CBP personnel to process and clear all these passengers arriving on two or more flights, one can imagine the chaotic situation,” Toves said. “We learned that CBP only has 20 personnel and two are returning to the U.S. mainland plus at least two more are on leaves of absence. That means there are only 16 CBP active officers on shift schedules.”

He added, “The issue here obviously is that CBP does not have adequate personnel to quickly process and clear passengers. Hence, the long wait for arriving passengers. It is not an issue of the capacity of the airport facility. In fact we have an adequate number of CBP counters for processing but not all are manned during operation. And, that is because there simply are not enough CBP officers on scheduled shifts.”

Toves said the problem will remain unresolved even if CPA “steps in.”

“Even if we had the resources at this point in time and we successfully constructed the terminal expansion to address the space requirement for the CBP processing area today, the long line of passengers and the congestion would still remain unresolved when two or more flights arrive at the same time or less than 15 minutes apart. Would CPA prohibit new airlines from scheduling their arrival in the heavy hours from midnight to 5 a.m.? That is something we have to scrutinize very, very cautiously, and I am not comfortable supporting a policy that keeps any airline from establishing a route with Saipan.

“We don’t want CPA to be the sacrificial lamb to carry the blame for putting the brakes on tourism growth. But something needs to be done to address this matter on the federal level so that CBP is able to increase its staffing structure.”