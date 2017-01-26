5 Guam students face suspension for intoxication, weapons on campus

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Five students at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School face suspension or expulsion after they entered the campus Friday while intoxicated and carrying steel pipes and rocks, Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed.

The students had accessed the campus by climbing over the surrounding gate. A shelter-in-place procedure was called by the principal and while students remained in class and out of harm’s way, the reportedly drunken minors did attempt to injure school employees who responded to their presence, Cruz added.

Employees managed to restrain the students without injury; however, two of the students were transported to Guam Memorial Hospital because they had passed out in an intoxicated state. According to Student Support Services Administrator Chris Anderson, one of the students passed out while under the care of the school nurse while another was found passed out at a nearby bus stop.

The ages and grades of the students were not immediately available.

Despite the steel pipes and rocks, Cruz said she did not believe there was any damage to property at the school.

Benavente Middle School

But just 30 minutes before the incident at FBLG, an altercation erupted between 16 students at Benavente Middle School, causing school administrators to also call a shelter-in-place procedure to keep other students safe and help locate those involved in the riot.

Neither Cruz nor Anderson said they knew the cause of the incident as of press time but added that school officials were still investigating the matter.

No weapons were involved in the incident at BMS, according to Cruz.

Police were also called to the middle school campuses. In the case of FBLG, Anderson said the students involved were taken into custody, but the reporting administrator did not provide the number of students.

While Cruz indicated there was disciplinary action taken with respect to the students involved at BMS and FBLG, she said she wasn’t sure about the extent of those actions. She added, however, that there was a potential for suspension and expulsion in both cases. Anderson said any students found guilty of rioting are suspended with a standard three to 10 days of suspension for first-time offenders. Intoxication, a level-three offense, carried similar consequences. The five FBLG students may also have to go through drug court.

Student violence

The incidents marked the latest publicized case of student violence at Guam public schools. Anderson maintained that these were rare events and that, in general, parents should not have to concern themselves with student violence or drunkenness on campuses. In the case of FBLG, the school has had challenges with students climbing over the surrounding fence to go into the jungle or come back on campus, he added. The department, along with the Yigo mayor, were working to resolve the issue, he said.

Anderson did not know where the five FBLG students obtained the alcohol but added that underage drinking remains a concern for GDOE. The education department has an ongoing behavioral health initiative that targets students who have a history of alcohol use. The department utilizes a 16-week intervention program to counsel at-risk students, and Anderson said the five FBLG students would fit perfectly into the program.

“Obviously, if these kids are doing this, they must be trying to say something,” he added. “They may be reaching...out. There may be issues going on in their lives, and they feel the need to use alcohol.”