CPA sues MV Luta

ANOTHER lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the MV Luta. The Commonwealth Ports Authority, through attorney Robert T. Torres, on Tuesday sued the vessel for maritime necessaries and services amounting to $20,463.31.

According to CPA’s intervening complaint in rem, in 2016, from approximately March through October, CPA provided necessaries to MV Luta at each of its three ports on Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

Torres said upon order of the owner of MV Luta or a person authorized by the owner, CPA provided substantial necessaries for the MV Luta by allowing it to use the Port of Saipan, the Port of Tinian, and Rota West Harbor, including home port, entry, dockage and limited special services.

This established a maritime lien on MV Luta, Torres added.

“Beyond some special services of minor expense, these necessaries were for dockage and entry at these ports. The fees for these services, dockage, entry, and home port usage totaled $20, 260.70,” he said.

CPA notified MV Luta owners on a regular basis about payment due for these necessaries by sending invoices to Luta Mermaid LLC, the complaint stated.

But to date, CPA said it has not received any payments for these invoiced amounts.

According to Torres, any accounts that are 30 calendar days past due from the invoice date are assessed a late charge of 1 percent.

The outstanding invoice amounts due and owing from the MV Luta with late charges totaled $20,463.31, he added.

CPA has demanded payment for these invoices, but MV Luta’s owners/operators refused to pay and the payments remains outstanding Torres said.

Attached to CPA’s complaint are invoices and notices demanding payment from Luta Mermaid LLC.

In its third and final notice dated Oct. 20, 2016, CPA comptroller Skye L. Aldan informed Abelina Mendiola, registered owner of Luta Mermaid LLC, that MV Luta’s account was delinquent and that if CPA did not receive payment, the account would be forwarded to CPA’s legal counsel.

Torres said CPA is entitled to this arrest action and a recovery of its damages, costs and attorney’s fees pursuant to the general maritime law and 46 United States Code § 31341-43.

CPA is asking the federal court for an entry of judgment in CPA’s favor against MV Luta in the amount of $20,463.31 plus fees, costs, custodial fees and for all other relief that is proper and just.

CPA is the fifth intervenor in the lawsuit against MV Luta. The others are MV Luta crewmembers, Norton Lilly International, Long Consulting and Rota Terminal & Transfer Co. Inc. They are all trying to collect overdue payments from the ship’s management.

The original lawsuit against the MV Luta owners was filed in October by Takahisa Yamamoto who included Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog among the defendants.

Yamamoto accused the defendants of fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.