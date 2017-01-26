Long lines at airport a ‘very serious issue’

“THIS is a very serious issue,” Marianas Visitors Authority board member Jerry Tan said, referring to the predicament of newly arrived tourists who sometimes have to wait for hours before they can get through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection counters at the Saipan airport.

Although MVA is not running the airport, he said, the agency is the one that is trying to attract tourists to the CNMI.

“I don’t feel good about this. We go out there and tell everybody how beautiful our island is, and when they come to visit that’s the first thing they experience,” he said, adding that the long lines in the arrival area also happen in the departure area.

Tan said key officials of the CNMI should go to the airport and see for themselves the problem.

“You have to be there to feel it — if you just sit down and talk about it, you won’t feel it. But if you are there, try to stand for just 30 minute and see how slow the line moves, and then you will realize how bad it is.”

“It’s really bad,” MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said, adding that this is also the feedback they are getting from Korea, Japan and China — the islands’ main tourism markets.

He said the problem exists because U.S. Customs and Border Protection is understaffed.

Concepcion told the MVA board they are now drafting a letter to U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan regarding the situation at the airport.

He said he was informed by CBP that it needs U.S. congressional action to increase the number of their personnel operating on Saipan.





He said MVA will ask Sablan to meet with U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials and discuss a possible solution to the problem on Saipan.

MVA board chairwoman Marianne Aldan-Pierce said they need to know how many people are getting “stuck” at the CBP counters.

Tan said he was informed that on Thursday and Sunday mornings, there are eight flights, excluding the newest Hong Kong Express which flies three times a week to Saipan.

On Thursday alone, the airport receives 2,700 passengers, Concepcion said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard about a U.S. destination where people wait for four hours at the airport — it’s just us,” MVA board member Chris Nelson said.

MVA board vice chairman Vince Calvo said they should emphasize in their letter to Congressman Sablan the need to review the number of flights coming to Saipan compared to the previous years.

He said the number of CBP officers assigned to the airport was based on previous records of tourist arrivals.

“There has been a change and more flights have been added,” he said. “So now the number of [CBP] people is outnumbered by the influx of visitors.”

Calvo added, “We tell them to come to ‘paradise,’ then the first thing they experience here is getting stranded in a confined place.”