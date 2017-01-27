Rep. John Paul Sablan retains delegation chairmanship

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation unanimously re-elected Rep. John Paul Sablan as chairman with Sen. Sixto Igisomar as the vice chairman and Rep. Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero as floor leader.

Only Senate President Arnold Palacios, who was off-island, was absent when the 21-member delegation held its first session on Wednesday.

Speaker Ralph Demapan acted as chairman pro tem prior to the election of new officers.





Sablan was nominated by Rep Gregorio Sablan Jr. while Rep. Ivan Blanco moved to close the nominations.

Igisomar, who was nominated by Rep. Frank Aguon, and Deleon Guerrero, who was nominated by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, were also unanimously elected.

Chairman Sablan has yet to announce the committee chairs for the delegation, adding that they are still working on the list.

Also on Wednesday, the delegation confirmed the Saipan mayor’s appointment of Antonia Tudela as a member of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council.