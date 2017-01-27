Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateFri, 27 Jan 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Organizers eye bigger crowd in 2nd Annual Timmy Would Go

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, January 26, 2017-12:36:16P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Rep. John Paul Sablan retains delegation chairmanship

  • Print
26 Jan 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation unanimously re-elected Rep. John Paul Sablan as chairman with Sen. Sixto Igisomar as the vice chairman and Rep. Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero as floor leader.

Only Senate President Arnold Palacios, who was off-island, was absent when the 21-member delegation held its first session on Wednesday.

Speaker Ralph Demapan acted as chairman pro tem prior to the election of new officers.

Newly confirmed Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council member Antonia Tudela with council chairman LJ Castro, vice chairman Diego Kaipat, Saipan Mayor David Apatang and Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan pose with members of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation in the House chamber on Wednesday. Photo by Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa

Sablan was nominated by Rep Gregorio Sablan Jr. while Rep. Ivan Blanco moved to close the nominations.

Igisomar, who was nominated by Rep. Frank Aguon, and Deleon Guerrero, who was nominated by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, were also unanimously elected.

Chairman Sablan has yet to announce the committee chairs for the delegation, adding that they are still working on the list.

Also on Wednesday, the delegation confirmed the Saipan mayor’s appointment of Antonia Tudela as a member of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.