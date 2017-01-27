Lawmakers urged to help fix Hopwood’s termite-infested kitchen

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst said Hopwood Middle School’s special education classroom kitchen is infested with termites and is not safe for students, adding that the school needs assistance from lawmakers to fix it.

But Rep. Frank Dela Cruz said the issue must be addressed by the Public School System.

The matter was brought up by Propst during the Saipan and Northern Islands Delegation session on Wednesday.

He said the school has been asking for assistance since last year, so they solicited price quotations from contractors. The lowest bid, he added, was $2,350.

Propst asked his colleagues to help the school through voluntary assistance from their respective office accounts.

“They have been asking for assistance for a long time and the fastest way to do it or to get this done is to get funds from our office accounts,” Propst said in an interview.

He said if they have to go through the appropriation process it will take time, and it is likely that once the funding is finally approved, the students and teachers will already be on summer vacation.

“Whenever we use our office accounts or discretionary funds, we need to ensure that they serve a public purpose, and giving assistance to our teachers and students is absolutely serving a public purpose,” he said.

But Rep. Frank Dela Cruz said delegation chairman John Paul Sablan should instead form an education committee that will then seek an audience with PSS.





“This is a PSS thing,” Dela Cruz added.

He said he is willing to assist the school, but he wants to know first what PSS is doing to address the issue.

“PSS is funded with a yearly budget and they were given 25 percent of the total budget for the CNMI government during the last budget process. They were allocated more than 25 percent as required by the Constitution, so issues like this should be addressed by them…. That is why PSS is there, to meet the needs of the public schools,” Dela Cruz said in a separate interview.

He said the delegation has to ask PSS if it is aware of Hopwood’s problem.

“In the first place, an issue like this should not come through the Legislature or the delegation. It should come through PSS, and PSS should bring it up to us for any assistance,” he said.

“That’s why it’s important that we have to have an audience with PSS to hear their explanation on this matter. Who knows, they may be already aware of it, and they might have plans already to address the issue. We need to know how long this has been a problem and why it has not been corrected.

“I am not against giving assistance to the schools, especially for special education, but I don’t want it to become a precedent — that if we give funding to one school because of safety issues, then another school will come and ask for the same assistance for safety issues. I don’t want us to keep doing this when there is PSS to take care of this.”

In their letter to lawmakers dated Dec. 7, 2016, Hopwood special education teacher Tracy Del Rosario and school principal Jonas Barcinas said that for the last five years, their school administration has been asking for funding assistance from the PSS Central Office to repair Hopwood’s dilapidated and termite-infested kitchen, but due to budgetary constraints, they were not able to get this assistance.

They said budgetary constraints continue to prevent them from providing a safe, student-friendly and Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible kitchen for the students.

Variety was unable to get a comment from PSS, but on Wednesday evening, this reporter learned that the Hopwood principal informed Propst that the school has “identified” funding for the repair of the kitchen and will no longer need the lawmakers’ assistance.