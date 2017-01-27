New workout stations on Beach Road

THE Saipan mayor’s office, in partnership with Bridge Capital LLC, will set up six workout stations on the Beach Road pathway starting in the Kilili Beach area in Susupe.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Mayor David M. Apatang said Bridge Capital will use its own resources to install new workout equipment and replace dilapidated and missing exercise equipment.

Apatang said the original exercise equipment was installed many years ago, most likely a few years after the construction of the pathway was completed.

Bridge Capital vice president and chief operating officer Jody Jordahl said they expect to finish the project by Feb. 10, adding that their company will be responsible for the maintenance of the equipment.

“We have a history of helping the community, and we continue to get involved in other projects,” he added.

Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, who was invited to the press conference, said the project is very laudable because “we want our kids to engage in healthy activity.”

He encouraged other business entities on Saipan to initiate similar projects and programs that benefit the community.

Guerrero noted that the bus stop in Finasisu needs immediate repair while in Dandan, there is a bus stop sign but no shelter.

Jordahl said their company is already working with the mayor’s office to renovate bus stops.

“This is something we want to accomplish,” she said, adding that Bridge Capital will continue its partnership with the mayor’s office and Guerrero.





As for the workout equipment project, it will cost $25,000.

Station one is located at the south point of the pathway at Kilili Beach, across from the Ada Gym track and field while the second station will be at the Oleai Beach Club next to The Shack across from the CDA building.

The third station will be located across from the mayor’s office and the fourth one will be by the tank near Quartermaster Road.

The fifth will be at the 13th Fishermen Memorial and the sixth at the north point of the pathway by the bus stop across from BankPacific.

Each station will have a parallel-bar and a T-bar as well as equipment for performing log-hops, chin-ups, push-ups and bench dips.

Apatang said they were able to acquire a permit for the project from the Division of Coastal Resources Management of the Bureau of Coastal and Environmental Quality on Jan. 19, 2017.

To ensure that the project is completed on schedule, he said his office will provide additional manpower when needed or transportation for hauling materials.

“We appreciate the generosity of Bridge Capital and its spirit of volunteerism,” Apatang said. “ We express our sincere appreciation to Bridge Capital for its contributions and for caring about the people of Saipan.”

Apatang asked for the the cooperation, understanding and patience of the public during the implementation of the project, adding that it may cause some inconvenience but only for a short time.

“We are also asking the public to refrain from touching any newly installed exercise equipment as doing so might loosen and weaken freshly poured concrete footings or anchors,” the mayor said.

The mayor’s office and Bridge Capital will make an official announcement to the public once the project is completed, he said.