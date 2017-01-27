Saipan airport needs more CBP personnel

COMMONWEALTH Ports Authority board member Barrie Toves says it would take an act of the U.S. Congress to increase the number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel and prevent long lines at the Saipan airport.

Currently, he said in an email to Variety, “the nation is facing a crisis at the southern borders that seems to be connected to the U.S. presidential election, and that in turn requires CBP resources at the southern borders.”

He said the issue is beyond CPA’s control even though some airlines have suggested that CPA step in and “control” the flight schedule.

“But as we look at the current schedules, we see that most airlines are set to arrive 15 minutes apart starting in the early morning hours past midnight to about 5 a.m. The suggestion [is for] CPA to lock the schedule as it is currently congested, and any new airlines requesting approval for arrival between those heavy traffic hours should be denied and encouraged to plan their scheduled arrival in the daylight hours which is pretty much open for the taking,” said Toves, chairman of the CPA airport facilities committee.

“However, there are factors that drive some, if not all, these airlines especially those originating from China to select the early morning hours to arrive on Saipan. Those factors appear to be airport policies or business decisions at the originating country and that is beyond our control. It might be that those departure windows at certain times of the day or week offer the best economic advantage for such airlines to operate a route to Saipan. That is not to say that CPA will not look into ways to help curb the congestion problem.”

Toves said CBP should work with CPA in getting help from Gov. Ralph Torres and U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan.

“CPA may need to compromise with airlines asking to establish a route with Saipan. Just as CBP made it perfectly clear that they will not deny any airlines the option to arrive at times of their choosing, I am also inclined to follow that thought. However, I believe the solution to address the congestion at the airport is to increase the capacity of CBP by increasing its personnel numbers. And perhaps, since it will take an act of Congress, CPA should work together with CBP to seek the assistance of Governor Torres and Congressman Sablan to bring this matter to the federal level.”

Toves said, in the meantime he has asked CPA Deputy Director Edward Mendiola “to work with CBP and the airlines in assessing the current schedule and developing a plan to implement changes necessary to comfortably fit all current airline operators and space them to ensure a comfort zone to allow CBP to effectively do their passenger clearing and avoid congestion.”

Toves added, “Airlines may have to also adjust their time of arrival and they will be asked to strictly follow their schedules. The decisions we make affecting the airlines will have an effect on the tourism industry and the economy at large. So we must carefully assess the situation and circumstances to ensure that we do not create a new problem when attempting to solve another.”