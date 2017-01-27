Speaker says pay hike ‘long overdue’

SPEAKER Ralph S. Demapan says the pay hike for elected official and civil service employees is long overdue, and it’s also an incentive to public servants and rank and file workers.

In a statement on Wednesday regarding the pay-hike measure that he authored, he said he still strongly supports House Bill 19-3 which became Public Law 19-83 without the governor’s signature.

“It is long overdue that we prioritize and think of our public servants,” he said.

The measure, he added, “incentivizes the performance and productivity” of civil service workers and elected officials.”

“Not to compete with the private sector, but I believe [the pay hike] can also contribute to increasing the morale and retention of our public servants and attract a more competitive and qualified body of workers and elected officials.”

He added, “Our private sector and a majority, if not all, of our federally funded government employee salaries meet federal minimum wage standards. This further justifies the salary adjustment of our civil service government employees to at least meet federal standards as well. Our CNMI workforce, whether in government or in the private sector has important responsibilities.”

He said the new law “positively impacts our public servants. It is only fair and equitable to compensate them accordingly.”

According to Demapan, it was an advisory commission that recommended the increase of salaries for elected officials, and it was the commission that set the salary levels.

“Such recommendations were based on lawful, fair and credible deliberations, so it is only right that such recommendations be carried forward to compensate our officials in an honorable and legitimate manner,” Demapan said.

The members of the commission were Sen. Jude Hofschneider, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Rep. Leepan Guerrero, then-Rep. Antonio Sablan, former Sen. Pete Reyes, Virginia Villagomez of the Office of Management and Budget and Tan Holdings’ Alex A. Sablan who served as its chairman.

Speaker Demapan said the law will adjust wages to meet “the increased demands and responsibilities of the public servants, especially in light of increased socio-economic and public service pressures stemming primarily from the CNMI’s recent economic growth.”

He said the adjustments are long overdue and will account for the “very high cost of living” in the CNMI.

“In fact, I would not be surprised if the ideal wage levels as this relates to the cost of living here in the CNMI should be higher than the federal minimum wage. The cost of living here is significantly higher compared to that in the U.S. mainland in perhaps even on our neighboring island of Guam.”

He is hoping that the pay hike will attract professionals both on island and off-island to serve in an elected capacity.

“As honorable as the position is, I personally don’t see my elected position as a long-term career and I’m sure most of my colleagues feel the same. Our time is limited, and I hope new, fresh minds are incentivized by this measure and will step up to the plate as we have. I also hope that the new compensation for key elected officials is looked at as one that is commensurate with the honor and responsibility of holding the highest offices and positions that the public voted us to do,” he said.

Demapan said most of the elected officials have sacrificed better paying jobs and business opportunities in order to serve the people in the government.

“Aside from the pay cut, there are also many out-of-pocket expenses that come with being a legislator and surely the same goes for being a governor, lieutenant governor and mayor in order to further help our people. This includes medical referral fundraiser expenses, attending and donating to community functions, funerals, helping families in need to name a few.

“There’s much resistance and attacks on those of us who supported this measure, but I stand firm in support of those who supported the bill and stand firm in support of Public Law 19-83 because it is the right time and the proper thing to do for our public servants serving today and in the future.”