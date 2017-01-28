PSS shuts down unsafe, termite-infested classroom kitchen

EDUCATION Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said on Thursday she had issued a directive to Hopwood Middle School principal Jonas Barcinas to immediately close down the school’s special education classroom kitchen which was reported to be infested with termites and unsafe for students.

In September last year, she added, the Capital Improvement Project Office conducted an onsite inspection of the facility and recommended the removal of the sink.

But the school did not fix it, she said, adding that at the time of the inspection, the teachers were the ones using the facility for their personal use.

“If I were the principal in this particular situation I would consider this a priority because it impacts the students’ safety. I would immediately use the money that I have instead of waiting for someone to come and offer help,” Deleon Guerrero said, adding that Hopwood received the highest share of operations funding, amounting to $89,800.

Last month, Hopwood asked lawmakers to provide funding for the repair of the kitchen.

According to Deleon Guerrero, Barcinas informed her that a lawmaker offered financial assistance.

She said instead of utilizing the school’s operation funds, which were “barely touched,” Barcinas decided to accept the lawmaker’s offer.

Deleon Guerrero said Hopwood’s special education classroom kitchen “should be renovated to become a resource room that will more useful for students with disabilities.”

In her meeting with the school leadership and the special education director, she said it was clarified that the goal of the program is to ensure that students with disabilities are allowed the opportunity to work with, eat with and be with the general population.

She said special education students should not be segregated in a little room when eating lunch, but should join their peers in the cafeteria and be given the opportunity to interact with other students.

As for Hopwood’s claim that for the past five years it has been asking PSS to provide assistance to fix the kitchen, Deleon Guerrero said: “There’s absolutely no record that demonstrates that to be true. I never saw a report [about the kitchen] from Jonas or anybody from Hopwood.”

The commissioner said school principals have the authority to determine their school’s priorities.

When it is related to the students’ safety it should not be placed on hold while waiting for a lawmaker or a business person to offer assistance, Deleon Guerrero said.

On Wednesday, during the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation session, Rep. Ed Propst asked his fellow lawmakers to provide financial assistance to Hopwood so it could fix the kitchen for the special education students.

Barcinas later informed Propst that the school had already “identified” funding for the repair of the kitchen and would no longer need the lawmakers’ assistance.