Tinian seaport building now open

TINIAN — Bridge Investment Group chief executive officer Philip Mendiola-Long and Tinian and Commonwealth Ports Authority officials led the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the new seaport building here on Thursday.

Participating in the ceremony were acting Tinian Mayor Antonio S.N. Borja, Sen. Jude Hofschneider, CPA board members Jose Lifoifoi, Thomas Villagomez, Roman Tudela, Barrie Toves, Kimberly King-Hinds and Pete Reyes as well as CPA Executive Director Chris Tenorio and Tinian Municipal Council member Edwin M. Hofschneider.

Mendiola-Long said it took them 10 months to complete the construction and cost over $500,000.

The project is among the four buildings that BIG built for CPA to comply with its lease agreement for the company’s Titanic casino hotel project.

Mendiola-Long said now that they have completed all four buildings, they can now proceed with their Titanic hotel casino project.

However, the project is now experiencing some setbacks due to legal concerns.

Long said when he started construction on the four buildings for CPA’s lease, he was told that he would not make it because of lack of US worker skills to do the job.

Long said he took it as a challenge, and proved to everyone that he could finish the project with the help of the local workforce.





Long said that when the CW issue occurred, he was not impacted because he had more US resident workers than foreign workers.

Long said out of 100 workers, 15 of them are foreign and the rest are US resident workers or residents of Tinian.

Long said he used the 15 foreign skilled workers to train the local workers so that they could do the job and what is expected of them to accomplish.

He said he was glad that he followed his gut feelings and trusted his own people to do the job and finish the project.

Among the buildings that BIG built for CPA are the Brown Tree Snake facility for the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the steel warehouses.

The Brown Tree Snake facility was also complete and was supposed to be opened to the public on Thursday, but because of the bad weather, they decided to postpone the ribbon cutting ceremony for the DLNR facility and just move on with the Seaport building.

Long said it is up to the CPA now to lease the new building for offices.

He said the reason they built those buildings was to comply with the lease agreement.

“But a lot of it is social responsibility from a corporate stand point. Before we come to the island and say this is what we do and this is what we build, we understand the that we will be working in partnership with CPA. These are condemned lands and CPA doesn’t have the money to rehabilitate these buildings or construct new ones. That is where we come in. We took care of the responsibilities of building for them while we are also in process of undertaking our project, the Titanic casino hotel,” Long said.