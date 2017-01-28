US court orders preliminary forfeiture of defendant’s property in ATM skimming case

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona ordered a preliminary forfeiture of a defendant’s property believed to be used for skimming bank ATMs.

According to the order, Xiaolin Yang, in his plea agreement, agreed to voluntary relinquish all right, title and interest in the property in favor of the United States.

The court noted that the property was involved in the commission of crime, and that the U.S. government has sufficiently established the requisite nexus between the property and Yang’s felony violation of 18 United States Code §§1029(a)(4) and (b)(2).

The plea agreement stated that Yang became a member of “the conspiracy to knowingly, and with the intent to defraud, produce, traffic in, have control or custody of, and possess device-making equipment.”

Yang, moreover, “committed an overt act in furtherance of that conspiracy by agreeing to bring device-making equipment into the CNMI.”

The property was seized from Yang on April 28, 2016. He has relinquished to the U.S. all right and title and interest in: 1) two card readers, 2) four pinhole cameras and attached hardware, 3) one Lenovo laptop computer (serial no. WB14246517); 4) One Toshiba external hard drive (serial no. Y4NPT2PPT1BB); 5) Four 3.7 Battery packs; 6) $1,000; 7) 1,209 Chinese RMB or about $175.

Judge Manglona said any additional funds and or items that were confiscated at the time of Yang’s arrest that are not enumerated in the property forfeited will be returned to the defendant.

Yang was arrested by federal authorities shortly after his arrival from Hong Kong via South Korea at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on April 28, 2016.

The indictment states that on or about April 21, 2016, and continuing through about April 28, 2016, Xiaolin Yang knowingly and intentionally conspired with persons to defraud, produce, traffic in and have control or custody of device-making equipment including two ATM skimming devices and four pinhole cameras, conduct that affected interstate and foreign commerce.

On Dec. 22, 2016, the court sentenced Yang to six months of imprisonment for possession of equipment used to make an ATM skimming device that he transported from China to Saipan.

But the court also credited the time already served by Yang who, upon his release, was placed on one year of probation and was ordered to report to a U.S. immigration official for deportation proceedings.

Yang had been in custody since he was arrested at the Saipan international airport in April.

In the sentencing hearing he was represented by his court-appointed attorney Mark Hanson while Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto appeared for the federal government.

According to Hanson, Yang was a “mule” that transported the equipment to Saipan from China to hand off to a third party.

Earlier in April 2016, several Saipan residents with accounts at First Hawaiian Bank were victimized by ATM skimmers.