Speaker Demapan to introduce raceway bill

COMMONWEALTH Racing Federation members, other motorsports enthusiasts, including car club representatives, met with Speaker Ralph Demapan last week at the Marianas Business Plaza to discuss legislation establishing a Saipan international raceway.

Speaker Demapan told the group that he is happy to sponsor the bill which he will soon introduce in the House of Representatives.

“I will also ask my colleagues to support it,” he added.

Demapan said the House legal counsel is already working on the legislation which will be based on H.B. 15-133 introduced in May 2006 by then-Rep. Martin Ada who also attended the meeting with the motorsports enthusiasts last week.

Ada’s bill proposed the development and construction of a Saipan international raceway.

The speaker said a public hearing will be conducted on the new raceway bill. “So I hope to see you all there to show support,” he added.





According to Mami Ikeda, who has revived the petition for a Saipan international raceway, the public land proposed by Ada’s bill for the raceway was designated for some other project that never materialized.

During the meeting last week, Ada said the new legislation will include tax credits for companies that help build the raceway by donating labor or materials.

For his part, Sean Ficke of Jones & Guerrero Co. Inc., who is also a racing enthusiast, suggested using the adjacent land next to Cowtown in Marpi which is large enough for a raceway and related activities.

Ficke said he had discussed the proposed land allocation with Gov. Ralph Torres, adding that they are also considering applying for federal grants instead of seeking local funding.

The proposed raceway, he added, can include a drift track, a mud pit, a motorcross track and a family go-cart track.

A non-profit organization, the Commonwealth Racing Federation said it envisions a world-class racing facility with multiple race tracks for drag racing, off-road racing and motorcross training.