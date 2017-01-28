Man drowns in waters off Sugar Dock

A 53-year-old local man drowned in the waters off Sugar Dock Beach, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services public information officer Derek Gersonde said.

DFEMS received a call at 2:48 p.m. Thursday from the Department of Public Safety regarding a possible stranded swimmer at Sugar Dock, he added.

At 2:48 p.m., he said the Search and Rescue Unit or SARU, Rescue-1 and Medic-1 from the Susupe Fire Station were dispatched to the location and arrived there at 2:51 p.m.





The SARU personnel with help from a bystander’s boat launched from Sugar Dock, and at 3 p.m., they found the victim floating face down outside the reef, Gersonde said.

“The victim showed obvious signs of death such as no pulse, rigor mortis (stiffening of the body), and fixed and dilated pupils,” he added. The victim also “sustained trauma to the forehead with swelling and abrasions.”

The victim was taken to the Commonwealth Health Center at 3:14 p.m. where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Devey at 3:31 p.m., Gersonde said.

According to DFEMS, the victim was Isidro Wabol.