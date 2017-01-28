Students have big role in tourism promotion

STUDENTS can play a big role in promoting local tourism, particularly through the use of modern communications technology, according to the organizers and guest speakers at the Marianas Tourism Education Council summit held Thursday in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort & Spa.

Over 230 students with the MY WAVE or Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically Clubs of the Public School System as well as government and industry officials participated in the event. This year’s theme was “Discover the Marianas.”

One of the guest speakers, TripAdvisor destination marketing head for Asia-Pacific Sarah Mathews, said students in their own way can help promote tourism.

“Food imagery and culture are what travelers and people around the world are looking for,” she said, as she encouraged students to take pictures and discuss them with their friends abroad through social media.

Mathews said students should also showcase themselves and the history of the people of the islands.

“The future is really in your hands,” she told the students as she expressed hope that they will also consider careers in the tourism industry.

“The tourism sector is an incredible, powerful business that helps local people — it embraces the world and makes it peaceful because travel makes us happy.”

In an interview, MTEC chairwoman Vicky Benavente said the summit’s goal was to discuss how students can promote the tourism industry.

“The earlier you plant the seed the stronger the tree. These kids are our future ambassadors,” she said.

“We need to plant that seed in their minds — tourism is important.”

Marianas Visitor Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion, in a separate interview, said the summit reminded students that “they have an important role to play because the youth represents the future.”

Also participating in the summit as exhibitors were the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance, Coastal Resources Management, the Historic Preservation Office, the Arts Council, the Humanities Council, the Northern Marianas Dive Operators Association, the National Park Service, the Division of Fish and Wildlife, the Carolinian Affairs Office, and the Northern Marianas Trades Institute.

Saipan acting Mayor Luis John Castro, a former MY WAVE advisor, said the summit is a “very worthwhile endeavor” that teaches students the value of hospitality.





“Tourism is the backbone of the economy, and it is important that our young people realize that our visitors are what keeps the government running,” he said.

As chairman of the municipal council, Castro said they will work with the mayor’s office to help maximize the destination-enhancement program on Saipan.

Another guest speaker, Marianas Outrigger Club president and head coach Dino Manning, spoke about how sports tourism attracts travelers from around the world.

For her part, Emma Perez, co-founder and president of the 500 Sails board of directors, discussed the navigation skills of the ancient Chamorro and Carolinians.

She said they have an ongoing program which aims to reclaim the maritime traditions of the Marianas by getting 500 traditional Chamorro and Carolinian proas on the water again.

Northern Marianas historian John Castro, another guest speaker, emphasized the importance of incorporating the island’s traditions in its tourism promotion program.

“It is our responsibility to showcase our culture,” he said, adding that visitors are interested in the islands’ traditions.

Karen Buniag, a graduate of the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute training program, shared her experience in the hospitality services.

She encouraged students to always show their “best smile” to visitors and always keep themselves ready to assist tourists.

“No matter how small our actions are, they will make a huge difference to our tourists.”

The summit was also attended by Rep. Edmund Villagomez, Rep. Leepan Guerrero, MTEC vice chairwoman Wendi Herring, MTEC treasurer Shamika Ratwatte, MTEC secretary Martin Duenas, MTEC director Larry Lee, WSR Elementary School principal Naomi Mishimura, elementary and high school teachers as well as MY WAVE advisors.

PDI managing director Gordon Marciano and Integrity Communications’ Catherine Perry Harris served as master and mistress of ceremonies.

The program opened with a traditional ceremony performed by Guma’ Simiyan Mañaina-ta.