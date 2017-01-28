100 workers will lose jobs if BIG’s major siting permit application is rejected

TINIAN — Bridge Investment Group chief executive officer Philip Mendiola-Long said on Thursday that if the major siting permit application for their Titanic hotel-casino project is rejected by Coastal Resources Management, 100 employees will lose their jobs.

Mendiola-Long told the Commonwealth Ports Authority board meeting here that he has not yet submitted the permit application to CRM because he was told that it would not be approved.

He said according to CRM, it will not issue a major siting permit for BIG’s lease agreement with CPA. CRM and the Department of Public Lands, he added, don’t consider the hotel project a port activity.

But Mendiola-Long said their project is port-related since it involves ferry services.

He said they don’t want to resort to litigation to resolve the issue even though he believes they have a very strong legal position.

Litigation, he added, “will have a dramatic effect on our investors’ confidence and most likely will cause us to stop the project entirely.”

He said “while the court will have to decide on the merits of the interpretation, we will have to lay off approximately 100 employees of whom 85 are U.S. residents and local residents of Tinian”

He is hoping that CPA will help resolve the issue.

In an interview, Mendiola-Long said they may be “forced to lay off workers — we don’t have a choice. Right now, we still have a couple of months of work, but the guys will be out of things to do if we cannot move forward with the Titanic project.”

He said right now, “there is a difference of opinion on the meaning of port-related operations in the lease agreement between [the Department of Public Lands] and CPA in the conveyance of the property. DPL gave the land to CPA stating that it was to be used exclusively for port operations and we think it does because of the terminology ‘port-related.’ If it means 100 percent port activity then the conveyance should have stated that it is exclusively for ports activity use only. But they used the term ‘port-related’ and our project is related to a ferry and a ferry terminal. But because our port facility is connected to a hotel, DPL and CRM have a different opinion and don’t view it as a port-related activity.”

Mendiola-Long said they are in constant dialogue with the other parties involved to try to come up with a solution.

He said DPL and CRM have been helpful in sharing information, but both are sticking to their own interpretation of the term “port-related operations.”

He said they are also in communication with some members of the Legislature to seek advice.

Variety was unable to get a comment from CRM while DPL declined to issue a statement.