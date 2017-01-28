No funding, no pay hike

ALTHOUGH the pay-hike measure for civil service employees and elected officials is now law, the salary increases for officials will not take effect until funding is identified, according to House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Angel Demapan.

He said only the pay adjustments for civil service employees will take effect because it is funded in the fiscal year 2017 budget.

“Public Law 19-83 was enacted without any funding source for the new salary levels for elected officials. There will be no actual increase in salary paid to any elected official until the governor identifies new revenues available for appropriation,” Demapan said in an interview.

“This means that elected officials will continue to be paid at previous salary levels despite the enactment of this law,” he added.

A bill must also be introduced to identify funding for the elected officials’ controversial pay hike.

He said right now, he has no idea who will introduce the measure.

The bill that became P.L. 19-83 was authored by Speaker Ralph Demapan who said that the pay hike was “long overdue.”

The bill was transmitted to the governor on Dec. 12, 2016 and became law 40 days later after he neither signed nor vetoed it.

Under P.L. 19-83, the governor’s annual pay will be increased from $70,000 to $120,000; the lt. governor, from $60,000 to $100,000; mayors, $43,000 to $75,000; and legislators, $39,000 to $70,000.